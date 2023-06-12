By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an Ibadan,Oyo State based teacher, Idowu Hamzat ,who was killed in the Eredo, Epe.

The teacher was lured from Ibadan to Lagos by his killers, but the police are still to unravel why he left Ibadan to Lagos as the deceased family that was his first time of visiting Lagos.

Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the suspects have been moved to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the Command.

The arrested suspects in connection with the murder of the teacher have been identified as : Apena , Nojeem and Omobowale .

The police in the state are also on the trail of other members of the gang including : Nokia , Baba Epe,Samba ,Idowu ,Agbomeji, and others ,who allegedly beat the 36 – year – old teacher to death .

Though the circumstances surrounding the death of the teacher are- yet- to- be unraveled ,there are indications that he might have been lured to Epe to be killed by those who committed the dastardly act.

A resident of Epe ,who pleaded anonymity ,while speaking said,”nobody knows the mission of the teacher in Epe . His parents even said that he had not been to Epe before .

” A resident ,who saw them ,when they were killing him informed the Vigilante members ,who in turn reported to the police before three of them were arrested .It was through his mobile phone and Identification Card that he was traced to be a teacher in a school in Ibadan .

” It was true the phone that the vigilante members were able to get his parents . When they came over the weekend,they claimed that their son had not been to Epe before . ”

It was gathered that the killers of the 36- year- old teacher had after killing him ,dumped his body in a bush in Eredo aeea of Epe ,

Hundeyin said ” Investigations have commenced on the incident .Three suspects have already been arrested They are in our custody.