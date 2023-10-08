From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a father simply identified as Felix Iloghevbo, for allegedly defiling his seven years old daughter in Edo state.

The Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect committed the act on September 19, in Idokpa community, in Uhunmwonde Local Government of the state.

He said operatives of the Egba Division Police station while acting on credible information, arrested the suspect who lives at Idokpa community for defiling his daughter.

According to him, the suspect made a statement and confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to Vivian Medical Center for a medical examination.

Also Chidi said the police arrested one Godwin Osaghale, for allegedly raping a 20 years old girl in the state.

He said the suspect was arrested at Uromi, Edo state following a complaint from the father of the victim, one Ehiavwin Great’ that the suspect entered his apartment while he was not around, met his sick daughter, on a chair and forcefully had sex with her.

He said the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination while the suspect has been arrested.

Chidi said Investigation is ongoing and that the suspects would soon be charged to court.