By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has nabbed a dismissed police Corporal for allegedly impersonating as a serving Inspector of Police.

The police said such persons were bringing shame to the Force, causing problems in the public, and misleading the members of the public.

The dismissed Corporal was arrested while riding an unregistered motorcycle on State government restricted route for commercial motorcycle operators(Okada riders).

When the suspect was accosted by the police,he brought our an identity card showing that he was a serving police Inspector.

However, the policemen who were suspicious about his claim,took him to the station where he was detained before obtaining a Court search warrant to seerch his residence .

According to Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer ( PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, when a search was conducted in his house,” a pair of uniforms with Sergeant rank, one operational jacket with inscription `SARS LAS SCORPION’, one pair of camouflages with Inspector rank, and one jacket with `Special Forces’ inscription were recovered.

“Also recovered from the suspect were one police belt, a pair of police boots, one camouflage T-shirt, one police beret with crest and one pair of unsewn blue uniform.”

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested on June 4, at Gaskiya College Road Junction, Ijora-Badiya, adding that ,that a police stop-and-search team accosted the suspect and interrogated him to establish why he was riding a motorcycle on a major road in spite of the order banning such activity.

“The suspect identified himself as a Police Inspector and brought out a police identification card bearing his name and photograph and depicting him as an Inspector of Police.

“During investigation, police got a court order to search his home at Sango Ota and conducted the search on June 8.

Hundeyin said preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had been using the uniforms since his dismissal from the police in 2017.

He added that investigation also showed that the suspect had been changing his rank anytime the police promoted his serving recruited mates.

Hundeyin concluded that the suspect would be arraigned upon completion of investigation.