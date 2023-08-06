From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 47 year old woman, Ladi Peters, has been nabbed by the Police in Kano for her involvement in the sales and distribution of drred leaves suspected to be Indian hemp .

Ladi, who is the leader of a drug distribution cartel, was picked up at her residence at Agwa – Kudandan Nassarawa in Kaduna State, with sixty one (61) bags of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, two sets of military uniforms, red berets , sets of shin guards and a desert boat.

A statement issued on Sunday by the police and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command in kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said Umar Salah of Ungwan Dosa and Ahmad Naheed, both of whom were her accomplices were similarly arrested and had since made confession.

The statement attributed their arrest to an intelligent led –investigation and a resourceful community partnership consequent upon the directive of the Commissioner of Police.

It could be recalled that prior to the arrest of the woman, a police team on highway patrol had intercepted a gulf vehicle on a reasonable suspicion that it was being driven recklessly.

In an attempt to escape, the driver of the distressed vehicle lost control, somersaulted and was eventually arrested with seven bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Following this development, the Commissioner of Police ordered a discreet investigation into the case, which led to the present arrest, the statement held.