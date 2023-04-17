From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Monday confirmed the kidnap of a man and his wife in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, on Saturday.

It was gathered that the couple were riding on their motorcycle early Saturday when they were kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

When contacted on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the police, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the incident happened Saturday along Osogbo-Iragbiji way.

Opalola said security operatives have been combing the bush, assuring that the efforts will yield positive results.

The state has witnessed myriads of kidnap cases particularly since the beginning of this year.

Last week Wednesday, suspected herdsmen abducted a Fulani herder, Muhammed Jubril, and his whereabouts is yet unknown.

On April 3, the leader of the Ogboni fraternity popularly known as ‘Ogboni Agbaye, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan, perished in an accident while trailing the kidnappers of his two wives.

A policeman and one other woman who was involved in the accident also died during the trail before the rescue of the victims three days after.