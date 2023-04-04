From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command has said it has begun investigation into the killing of a final year student of the University of Benin.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in Benin City.

According to him “Investigation has fully commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammed Dankwara, and the outcome of it would be made public”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was a member of secrete confraternity, Mafat” he said.

The final year student of the the University of Benin (UNIBEN), identified as Mayor, was on Monday night killed by a gunman suspected to be a cultist.

It was learnt that the final year student of the Public Administration Department was shot dead by gunmen in his hall 3 hostel room at about 9pm.

It was gathered that the student was shot in the face at close range, killing him on the spot while the lone gunman escaped.

The development was said to have caused panic in the institution as students scampered for safety to avoid being killed.

Meanwhile, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, in a statement condemned the killing.

She advised other students to remain calm as the police and other security agencies are working hard to fish out and arrest the culprit.

Ehanire said the authorities are working closely with the internal security units of the institution in ensuring that such incident does not happened again within the school’s premises.