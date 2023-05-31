From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspected members of a dreaded kidnapping gang in the Warri axis of Delta State on Wednesday met their waterloo during a fierce exchange of fire with police operatives.

The suspects were fleeing with a kidnapped couple when they were intercepted by the chasing police officers who were acting on a distressed call.

At the point of intersection at Aziza junction, along the Warri-Sapele road, the hoodlums had opened fire at the police who responded.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the killing of the suspects in a statement, adding that other members of the gang abandoned the couple and escaped.

Edafe said one AK47 rifle with breach number 16869, 46 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, one pump action gun and 13 live cartridges were recovered, adding that operatives have spread out dragnet to trap the fleeing suspects.

In the statement, Edafe explained how the police were alerted, noting that the operatives were on a confidence building proactive patrol along DSC/Effurrun road.

“During the patrol, the DPO received a distressed call that a man and his wife (name withheld) were kidnapped and their Lexus Jeep (registration number withheld) was taken also.

“The DPO swiftly trailed the escape route of the suspected kidnappers and eventually intercepted the vehicle along Warri-Sapele road by Aziza junction.

“On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire on the team in a bid to escape, and the police professionally responded, neutralizing two of the suspects in the process, while the other suspects abandoned the kidnapped couples in the vehicle and escaped,” he said.