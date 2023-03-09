by David

From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have killed three gunmen in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during a gun fuel with the gunmen.

A statement by the Spokesman of Ebonyi Police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, further disclosed that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was wounded during the exchange of gunfire with the gunmen.

The statement reads: “On the 7th day of March 2023 at about 2345hrs the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ivo Divisional Headquarters received a distress call that unknown gunmen were firing sporadically and have set ablaze two vehicles and a filling station.

“On receipt of the information the Divisional Police Officer swung into action and left for the scene, while at the scene information revealed that unknown gunmen were sighted sitting down in a Public Place at Ogwor Community in Ishiagu.

“On their way, the men were ambushed and attacked, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police was shot, but the patrol team engaged the hoodlums with superior firepower. During the Gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralized and others fled with bullet wounds.

“The DPO immediately called the Headquarters for reinforcement. The Commissioner of Police *CP Faleye Sunday Olaleye psc* intercepted the distress call and immediately directed tactical teams to storm the place with the description of the vehicle and the route through which the Hoodlums were escaping.

“On sighting the Police operatives the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel at Osso, junction, where two of the hoodlums were equally neutralized and two arrested.

“The following exhibits where recovered at the scene of the crime: 2 AK-47 Rifles, 1 locally made pistol, some charms and a red Toyota Corolla car, 1 Fireman Generator, One Haier Thermocool Fridge, a Walkie talkie radio Set, 30 “AK-47′ Live ammunition, 20 expended AK-47 ammunition, 1 AK-47 Magazine, 1 Itel phone, 1Android phone, 1 Police Trousers, 1 Police Beret, 1 Police face cap and some other incriminating items.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, therefore warns that is it either Unknown Gunmen drop their arms or relocate from the State if they wish to remain Alive.

“He enjoins the good People of Ebonyi state to go about their lawful business without fear or intimation as the police is on top gear in discharging its statutory responsibilities/ duties of Protecting Lives and Properties.”