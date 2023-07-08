From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested six suspected cultists and kidnappers and killed six other kidnappers at Obelle town in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emeka Nwonyi, in a press briefing on Friday, said operatives of Anti-cultism and tactical units stormed the hideout of a gang led by one Uchechukwu Daniel and on sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire.

Nwonyi disclosed that the police responded and that, after an exchange of gunfire, six of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, six arrested while others ran with bullet wounds in different directions.

He explained that on Friday, June 30, 2023, police operatives on patrol along King Perekule junction GRA, Port Harcourt, intercepted and rescued a victim, who narrated how his friend was kidnapped and taken away.

The Rivers police boss said empty shells and iPhone were recovered from the vehicle.

Nwonyi said on July 6, police operatives trailed kidnappers to their hideout in Ozuoha community in Ikwerre LGA, where kidnap victims were rescued unhurt, while a suspect, Mr. Buchi David, was arrested.

He listed exhibits recovered to include one locally fabricated weapon, cut-to-size guns and six cartridges.