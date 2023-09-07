Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected kidnappers and killed four in the last one month.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nasir Hassan, yesterday, at a press conference in Kaduna, said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence.

The acting PPRO, added that the police killed four suspected criminals during exchange of gunfire in different locations of the state.

Hassan, also disclosed that the command arrested no fewer than 10 suspected members of a street gang popularly known as Sara-Suka.

He said that the command recovered two AK47 rifles, three locally-made fabricated revolvers, two motorcycles, and 15 live cartridges during the period under review.

He said that the police recovered three mobile phones and three bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to him, the suspects would be charged to Court after investigation.