From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Four suspected members of Deygbam cult have been killed in a gun battle with operatives of Rivers State Police Command in Ndele community, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State, on Friday.

The feat was recorded barely 48 hours after the newly posted Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nwonyi Emeka, declared war on the criminal elements in Rivers.

Emeka had, during his maiden briefing, stated that he would smoke out criminals and tackle all manners of crime and criminality.

On the Ndele operation, CP Emeka said the Deygbam cultists invaded Ndele community and police personnel attached to Rumuji Police Division and local vigilance group, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted the cultists. Some of the cultists Chinomezi aka Nickaaro (the armourer), Chinza Orji, Okunna aka Okosa were subsequently killed.

He disclosed that four of the cultists killed participated in the killing and beheading of four persons in the community on May 30, 2023.

According to Emeka, exhibits recovered included pump action guns, one locally made gun and empty cartridges of AK 47.

The Rivers police boss promised to maintain the existing peace while soliciting support and information from members of the public.