Police have killed three gunmen, while others escaped with severe bullet wounds after a gun duel with hoodlums in Imufu community within Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved by a combined team of police special forces and police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of Enugu State Command, in the morning hours of Aug. 10. He said that items recovered from the hoodlums included four pump action guns, one locally fabricated revolver gun and pistol, each with 67 live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, suspected fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and others.

“The combined team in the morning hours of August10 raided a suspected IPOB/ESN camp, at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area and the team engaged in a gun duel with the criminals.

“However, three of the hoodlums were neutralised in the ensuing gunfight, while many others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the criminals were responsible for the shooting and killing of two Neighbourhood Watch Group security personnel on July 21 at about 1a.m., at Umuagama in Enugu-Ezike community.

“The hoodlums also made several attempts to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in some parts of the council area recently,” he said.

The police spokesman noted that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, had reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the police to weeding out unrepentant criminals in the state. He said that the commissioner had also lauded the police operatives for successfully executing the operation, while tasking them and others to remain firm, resilient and maintain the tempo.