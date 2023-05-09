From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have killed two suspected criminals in Nkpor community, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the police engaged the suspected criminals in a gun battle, demobilising two in the process while two others fled.

The statement reads: “Following so much credible information to the Police Command from the residents of Anambra, there are so many joint operations ongoing with the security forces especially the vigilantes aimed at sustaining and enhancing safety in the state.

“These joint operations yielded a major positive development on 7/5/2023 by 8:45 pm. The operatives while on routine patrol along Umusiome Nkpor, Idemili North LGA intercepted a gang of four operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV, recovered two locally made explosives, one Ak47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four Ak47 magazines, charms and other incriminating items.

“The operatives during the gun duel with the criminals demobilized two of the gang members, while two others escaped. Efforts are already emplaced to arrest other fleeing gang members.

“Also earlier on the same date by 4 pm, the operatives at Azu Ogbunike Oyi LGA arrested another gang of armed robbery/vandals in the act, vandalizing a truck suspected to have been stolen.

“The suspects are one Nwusulor ‘m’ aged 51 years, Iloegunam ‘m’ aged 44 years, Akpagu ‘m’ aged 51 years and Innocent ‘m’ aged 28 years.

“They all confessed to the crime and they are currently helping the police with information on other syndicate members that dispossess innocent drivers of their trucks before bringing them to their criminal hideout at Azu Ogbunike.”