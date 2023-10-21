From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has launched an investigation into the gruesome murder of 58-year-old Aishatu Abdullahi (Damori). The incident, which occurred in the late hours of Friday 20th October, 2023 in the Jekadafari quarters of the Gombe metropolis has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

According to some residents in the area, Aishatu was found slaughtered in her home, barely 20 minutes after she was called from where she was watching a popular Hausa TV series ‘Labarina’. “We were watching Labarina together with her, when she got a call to go home and attend to visitors,” Some neighbors of the deceased who spoke in confidence told Daily Sun.

The motive for the murder of the popular food vendor in the area is yet to be determined, however, the police have assured that it has launched a full-scale investigation and actively looking for leads to identify the perpetrator.

In a statement to the press, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Operations Department of the command, CP Hayatu Usman has ordered the Assistant Commissioner of Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to personally investigate the savage murder.

Confirming the incident to newsmen Mahid said, “Aishatu Abdullahi, a 58-year-old woman was reportedly slaughtered by unknown persons on October 20, 2023. The perpetrators are said to have stormed Mrs. Abdullahi’s residence at Jekadafari quarters in Gombe at approximately 21:45hrs, before fleeing with her handset. On receipt of the information, Police operatives moved to the scene where Mrs. Abdullahi was found in a pool of blood and was immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead,” Mahid explained.

While expressing that the Police Command is deeply saddened by the murder of Aishatu, Mahid assured the police are committed to maintaining law and order in the State and will not relent until perpetrators of senseless act of violence are brought to justice. He said, “The Command has launched a full-scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible for the brutal murder”.

“The Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Aishatu Abdullahi. We urge anyone with information that could lead us in our investigation to come forward and give us the information,” the PPRO said while also urging residents to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the Police.

“The Command is also encouraging members of the public to cooperate fully with the police as they carry out their investigation, without the support we may not get to the roots of these problems because some of these criminals are from within the community being terrorized. The Command wishes to remind the general public that the movement restriction earlier imposed is still in place and also the Okada and Keke Napep riders are encouraged to help the Police with information,” Mahid said as he assured that anybody found violating the order will face the full wrath of the law.