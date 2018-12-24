Raphael Ede, Enugu

The police command in Enugu State has began an investigation into the fire outbreak that destroyed two campaign vehicles at the campaign headquarter of the factional All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Chief George Ogara, yesterday.

Police public relations officer in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement yesterday, said no stone would be left unturned to unravel the the fire incident that broke out at the campaign office by the railway line, close to Ogui Junction Enugu.

According Amaraizu, “It was gathered that, in the early hours of December 23, 2018, a fire incident allegedly occurred at Ogara’s APC campaign office, where the two buses allegedly got burnt. However, the prompt intervention of police operatives and fire service prevented the fire from escalating and further destruction as the fire was promptly extinguished.

“Meanwhile, a full-scale investigation has commenced into the incident with a view to finding its cause and possible culprit, just as security has been intensified within and around the scene.”

However, when Daily Sun visited the scene, it was observed that the fire gutted two vehicles of the candidate branded with pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Foreign affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama. The windscreens of three other buses were also smashed.

The chief fire officer of the Enugu State Fire Service, Okwudili Ohaa, said: “We responded promptly and we fought the fire to a standstill and prevented the fire from spreading to the building and other vehicles. We attended to the fire with two fire engines.”

He said he learnt it started with what sounded like an explosion inside the two vehicles simultaneously and they started burning.