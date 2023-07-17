By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command Police Command has intercepted large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp along Mushin, Isolo road.

Already two suspects, Fidelis Otiga,49, and Chukwuma Kennedy,50 ,have been arrested in connection with the seizure. The discovery and arrest were made by operatives from Aswani police Division.

According to Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO)SP Benjamin Hundeyin,”the interception occurred on Wednesday July 12, 2023, during routine stop-and-search, leading to the arrest of Fidelis Otiga, 49 and 50 years respectively, in whose vehicle the drugs were found.

“The illicit drugs with street value of N13,000,000.00 , were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with registration number KJA 118 HV.

“The suspects and exhibit have since been transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustained fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in Lagos State”.