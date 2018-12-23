Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police command has arrested four suspects in connections with a series of burglary incidents in some parts of Yenagoa, the state capital and its suburbs.

According to investigations, the police have been inundated with several complaints of burglary and stealing in Yenagoa metropolis leading to the newly- deployed Commissioner of Police, Aminu Pai Saleh, directing tactical commanders and the various divisional police officers to deploy intelligence gathering to arrest those behind the crime.

The four suspects were arrested at their hideout at Agbura, a suburb of Yenagoa over the weekend following a tip off.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, said the four suspects had already confessed to the crime and also provided useful information to the police.

He seized the opportunity to assure residents of the state that the police were on top of the security situation in the state and would ensure maximum security throughout the Yuletide season.

Meanwhile, CP Saleh has charged the tactical commanders and divisional police officers to intensify their operations to curb the menace of crime in their respective zones.

Their effort had led to the arrest of one Joshua Teboda 20; Ayebatoyefa Godspower, 18; Biekuromo Godspower, 16, and Evans Obuju, 21, of Trinity Church Road Agbura.

Items recovered from the suspects included: two 60 inch plasma televisions, two LG sound speakers, two pressing irons, two DVD players, one battle axe and other household items.

The suspects confessed to stealing and were linked to other robbery cases in Yenagoa metropolis. Police said investigations into matter were ongoing adding that they would be charged to court soon.

The state police command said it had observed with dismay the influx of heavily-tinted glass vehicles, and those with covered plate numbers and other unregistered vehicles in the state.

It said it had set-up a task force headed by the assistant commissioner of police, Department of Operations to arrest owners of vehicles with unauthorised tinted-glass and other vehicles with covered plate numbers.

Butwats also disclosed that the police had beefed up security with increased vehicular and foot patrols and had also intensified surveillance of various nooks and crannies of the state