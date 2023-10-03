From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has dismissed one Belasa Iyangedue, a constable for allegedly raping a 16-year-old victim (name withheld) while in detention.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Batholomew Onyeka, confirmed the development to newsmen in his office in Makurdi on Tuesday.

Onyeka who noted that the Police Force is a very disciplined organisation said the crime was against the ethics of the profession.

According to him, the Commissioner said the dismissed constable committed the crime at Tse Agbaragba Divisional Police Station, Konshisha Local Government Area, (LGA).

He said the dismissed officer was already facing prosecution.

“The police is a disciplined organ of government and being the statutory organ for crime fighting and crime management,people of such character cannot be allowed into be in the system. He was not only dismissed, he is facing prosecution,” the CP added.

Our correspondent reports that the victim was detained at the police station on 15th August over an offence of defamation of character.

The case was reported against her by one Ngunan Iorhaa.

A police First Information Report, (FIR) at the Magistrate Court Makurdi holds that the constable committed the crime on the 16/8/2023, at about 1400 hours.

It said while in detention, the constable went into the female cell, removed and took her into an office, therein he forcefully has sexual intercourse with her against her consent.

The victim, after her release on bail the next day, reported the incident to the Divisional Police head.

The report said during investigation, Iyangedue was arrested and he confessed committing the offense, which against section284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue state 2004.