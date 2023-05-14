By Christopher Oji

Four staff members of a Microfinance Bank are presently in the Police net for the alleged murder of a debtor’s wife in Ogun state.

The staff members of ZEFA Microfinance Bank, Abule Ijoko Lemode of Ifo Local Government Area of the state, were arrested on May 10 over the death of 50 years old Vivian Omo, wife to one of their debtors.

They were alleged to have beaten the woman to death when she failed to produce her husband, the debtor.

Trouble started when the bank staffers visted the home of the deceased to ask for the payment of loan taken from the bank by the deceased’s husband, but they were told that the man was not at home.

Not satisfied with the woman’s explanation about the whereabouts of her husband, the bank staffs decided to pack all the electronics in the house to their office,the action was resisted by the deceased.

According to Ogun State Police Publlic Relations Officer ( PPRO)SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, While the deceased was struggling with the Bank’s staff, one of them pushed her and she fell down and was unconscious.

“She was there and then rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The report was quickly lodged at Agbado Divisional headquarters by the daughter of the deceased, consequent upon which DPO Agbado division, CSP Awoniyi Adekunle, led detectives to the scene where four staff of the bank namely: Badmus Olalekan, Ajibade Oludare, Eniola Aduragbemi, and Femi Oloko, were arrested.

“The corpse has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department(SCIID), for further investigation. He also warned loan agencies to stop taking laws into their hands in the process of recovering loan from their debtors, as anyone caught in such act will be arrested and prosecuted.