From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has denied any compromise in a defilement case involving 22 years old Raymond Isiodu and an 11-year-old girl (name withheld).

The command made the denial through the spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), saying that the suspect was released to a reliable surety “due to unforeseen circumstance.”

Earlier, the victim’s uncle, Benjamin Enyeoha, a native of Obuogu community, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, had accused Obite Divisional Police Station of compromising an alleged defilement of his 11 years old niece by the suspect, Raymond.

But, in a swift reaction, the Police Command stated that the suspect, who later absconded after being granted bail, was rearrested by the Obite Divisional Police Station on Tuesday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Iringe-Koko, in a statement titled: ‘Re:Alleged compromise of defilement of 11-year-old girl in Obite and release of suspect’, debunked the allegation of compromise, stressing that the suspect’s release to a reliable surety was based on unforeseen circumstance surrounding his arrest, while investigation was ongoing.

The PPRO disclosed that the suspect, who was supposed to report back to the station, fled after he was released to a reliable surety.

She stated: “Following serious manhunt launched for the suspect by the DPO and his operatives, the suspect was arrested this early morning,17th October, 2023, and will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt, for further investigation.

“We wish to state that the Rivers State Police command is committed to ensuring justice in any criminal case that the suspect(s) is found culpable during the course of investigation.”

Meanwhile, Enyeoha, who earlier accused the Police of compromise has hailed the Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi and the Obite Police Division for re-arresting the suspect.

He urged the Police to arraign the suspect in court to serve as deterrent to others.