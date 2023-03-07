• I’m innocent -Odoh

From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The police in Ebonyi State, yesterday, declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Bernard Odoh, wanted over allegation of his involvement in the murder of a monarch, Eze Igboke Ewa, who was the traditional ruler of Umu-Ezekoha community in Ezza North local government area of the state.

Eze Ewa was shot to death in his palace recently by unknown assassins.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement, yesterday, declared Odoh and nine others wanted over the crime. He urged the general public to assist the command in apprehending the suspects.

“The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared the under-listed persons wanted, in connection with the murder of his Royal Highness, Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa of Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North. Their names are as follows; Prof. Bernard Odoh, Samuel Onyekachi Aligwe, Peter Orogwu (aka one boy), Chukwudi Aliewa (aka Ezza) Chika Ezealigbo, Nnaemeka Egede (aka Champaign), Nnabuike Okohu, Ogobuchi Agbom (aka Okiri), Nonso Obasi, Ikechukwu Nwoba (aka Solid).

“The command urges the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public to assist in apprehending the suspects if seen, or call the command’s emergency number 07064515001 or the nearest police station with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects,” the statement read.

But Professor Odoh, in a reaction, said he was innocent of the allegations, stressing that he knew nothing about the killing of the late monarch. He described the police statement as false, malicious, spurious and baseless, and urged the general public to disregard the allegations.

He said: “The allegations against me in the said publication are all false in every material fact, malicious, baseless, spurious and should be totally discountenanced by the general public. The Nigerian law still presumes an accused person innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“That the persons listed in the said letter as being declared wanted are APGA supporters/members from my Umuezeokaoha community, just as APGA has supporters in all villages and polling units across the 13 LGAs of Ebonyi State.

“That I don’t have other interpersonal relationships or dealings with them except that being an urbane and accomplished figure, some of them look up to me as their role model and mentor.

“That I have already obtained an order from the High Court, Owerri, in No: HOW/194/2023 dated 3rd day of March, 2023 restraining the police and other security agencies from harassing or arresting me until the matter brought before the court is determined by the court. That the IGP and other security agencies have been served with the court order accordingly.”