From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, representing Bauchi Federal Constituency wanted.

The federal lawmaker, popularly known as Wakilin Birni, was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force for criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.

His status was approved by the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba through the Bauchi State Police Command.

The Police further announced N1 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the 45-year-old Lawmaker

The declaration is contained in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin with reference number: CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s with the caption: Wanted.

The bulletin has the picture and address of the lawmaker on it, emanating from the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Bauchi State Police Command.

The information was issued on the Authority of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and made available to Journalists Tuesday in Bauchi by its Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil.

The bulletin reads, “Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu (Wakilin Birni), ‘m’ 45 years old. Last known address: Off Danjuma Goje street, Makama new extension, Jahun ward, Bauchi Local Government, Bauchi State.”

“The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police. He is wanted in connection with a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Causing grievous hurt, Inciting Disturbance of Public Peace and Culpable Homicide.”

The bulletin said, “State Criminal Investigation Department S.C.I.D No.1 refers to this Bulletin and gives details of rewards of one million (1,000,000) naira for the arrest of this person issued by the Authority of the Inspector General of Police.”

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact; 08151849417 or report at any nearest Police Station,”

Abdullahi was elected in 2019 under the platform of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) left to return to All Progressive Congress (APC) and recently join the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and contested for the Bauchi North Senatorial ticket but lost to Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau.

Daily Trust recalled that on 16 May 2021 Bauchi Emirate Council suspended Rep Abdullahi, as the traditional title holder of Wakilin Birnin Bauchi indefinitely. In a switch reaction then, Hon Abdullahi alleged that Govenor Bala Mohammed was behind his suspension over his refusals to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he dumped his former PRP but choose to returned to his former party, APC.