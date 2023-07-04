By Christopher Oji

The Zone 2 Police Command headquarters, Onikan, Lagos ,has cracked a syndicate that hacked into bank customers accounts and defrauded them of several millions of money.

Already , two suspects have been arrested in connection with the monumental fraud, while the police have declared manhunt for other members of the syndicate.

In a statement by Zonal Police Publlic Relations Officer (ZPPRO) Zone 2 Command, comprising of Lagos and Ogun states , SP Hauwa Idris Adamu, she said that over 1000 victims have been defrauded by members of the syndicate, who are scattered all over the country.

Giving a graphic account how the syndicate was busted, Adamu,said,” on May 8, 2023, a petition was submitted by United Bank for Africa (UBA) to the Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Ari Ari Mohammed Ali ,that there were some syndicates that specialize on internet fraud of various banks in Nigeria most especially United Bank for Africa (UBA), in which they hacked into customers accounts and moved their monies.

“Based on the petition, the AIG raised a team of Detectives from the Zonal Monitoring Unit, who swung into action and with the aid of modern technology, two suspects; Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Olawale Abiodun,50 , were tracked down at their hideouts in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“The suspects confessed to the crime and that they have many syndicates all over Nigeria , which a use softwares to hack into customers’ accounts and move their money undetected from any bank they wish.

“However, the modus operandi of these fraudsters is to have a customer’s BVN linked phone number and bank alert for easy transfer of the money.

Consequently, over 1000 customers’ accounts have been hacked and defrauded across the country. “Further investigation into the incident revealed that members of the syndicates were drawn from different parts of the country.Efforts are on top gear to arrest other suspects connected with this crime.

“In the interim, investigation is still ongoing and the suspects will soon be arraigned in Court upon completion of investigation”.