By Christopher Oji

The Zone 2 Police Command headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, has cracked a syndicate of robbers who were using pepper spray to blindfold commercial drivers and dispossessed them of their vehicles.

Already,one suspect is in the net of the Monitoring Unit of the Command ,led by CSP Uba Adams.

According to Zone 2 Police Publlic Relations Officer (ZPPRO) SP Hawa Idris Adamu, the syndicate was cracked following the order of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Mr Ari Mohammed Ali.

Giving a graphic details of how the syndicate were operating , he said,” On July 2023 at about 12:50am the AIG received intelligence that along Fagba, Abule Egba Area, of the State, one suspect, Olamide Tailor,and his accomplice, Habeeb, now at large stopped an Uber Corolla Saloon car, Ash in colour, driven by Mr Gbadamosi Adewale. The suspect told the driver to drop them at Fela’s shrine, Ikeja.

“While on their way, they ordered the driver to turn back to where he picked them from under the pretence, that Habeeb has forgotten his phone at the hotel they lodged and the Uber driver obliged.

“When the driver stopped at the point he picked them, one of the suspects ,Habeeb, who is now at large,came out of the car pretending to be on a call and later came back into the car, and sat behind the driver, at this time he had put grinded pepper in his hand. He subsequently applied the pepper in the victim’s eyes, which forced him (driver ) to jump out of the car shouting “thief thief “ and Olamide Tailor took over the car and zoomed off.

“Consequently, on the receipt of the information, the AIG Ari Mohammed Ali, swung into action,detailed a team of detectives from Monitoring Unit, who immediately tracked the said car and apprehended one of the suspects,who is currently giving useful information on the matter.

“In the interim, investigation is ongoing, the arrested suspect will be arraigned in the Court of competent jurisdiction on conclusion of our investigation.

“In the light of the foregoing, members of the public particularly commercial drivers, have been advised to always monitor the antics of their passengers with sinister intentions”.