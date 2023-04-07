From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command have confirmed the abduction of a former deputy governor, prof. Onje Gye-Wado who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his home in Gwagi village, Wamba LGA in the early hours of Friday, intensifies its search for his rescue.

In a Press release signed by DSP Ramhan Nancel sent to journalist Friday saying CP Maiyaki Baba assured the public, especially the victim’s family, that efforts are being made to ensure his safe rescue.

According to information received by the police command, the incident occurred at about 12:30 am on April 7, 2023, when the hoodlums broke into the home of the victim and abducted him.

“The police operatives attached to Wamba Division immediately responded to the situation, but the kidnappers had already fled with the victim before their arrival.”

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Maiyaki Baba, has deployed additional police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search and rescue operation. The aim is to rescue the hostage safely and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

The public has been called upon to provide any useful information that may aid the police in their rescue operation. The telephone numbers to call are 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.

Maiyaki further said the police are working tirelessly to ensure the safe rescue of Prof. Onje Gye-wado. The public is urged to remain calm and provide any relevant information to aid the police in their efforts.

Meanwhile a family source confirmed to Saturday Sun that it was the third time the kidnappers had attempted to kidnap the professor, with the first two attempts being unsuccessful. However, during the third attempt, they killed one of his cousin brothers before successfully kidnapping him this time around.

The professor’s wife had reportedly come to visit for the Easter celebration when the incident occurred. The kidnappers later called around 4am the same day and threatened to kill him without mentioning any amount. he added.

Saturday sun reports that Professor Onje Gye-Wado served as the deputy governor under the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, between 1999 and 2003. The motive behind the kidnapping is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.