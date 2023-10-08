From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The police in Gombe State have confirmed the abduction of two individuals in the Shabewa community of Dukku Local Government Area. The incident, which occurred at midnight on Saturday, has caused tension and unease in the area.

A resident of the area Alhaji Sambo Umar Shabewa who claimed to be a relative of the abductees, Amina Usman Aliyu and Alhaji Mustapha Umar Shabewa, the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked and raided the village shooting sporadically into the air, before abducting and carting away with the victims.

Reacting to the attack the public relations officer of the Gombe State Police Command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar confirmed the attack and abduction of two persons in the community. Mahid in a post on the official Media WhatsApp group of the command, assured that the Commissioner of Police CP Oqua Etim has ordered the Anti Kidnapping team of the command and the Operational Unit of Dukku Division to trail and rescue the victims.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police has directed the Operational Unit of Dukku Division and Anti Kidnapping of the command to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt”.