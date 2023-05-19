By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has clear the air on a viral video circulating on the social media on the attack on commercial motorcycle rider by the police at Ijebu Ode area of the state .

The police have described the video as a false narrative to the accident.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who gave a graphic account of what happened,said,” on the 17th of May 2023, at about 12 noon, a Toyota Camry car, with registration number:LSR 59 HS, driven by a mechanic apprentice, while on high speed knocked down a motorcyclist, who was later identified as Ganiyu Musiliu.Instead of the driver to stop and take care of the seriously injured okada rider, he started running away.

“The vehicle was pursued by people around, and the police patrol team from Igbeba division, stationed along Molipa road was alerted about the oncoming car towards their end.

“The patrol team having sighted the car, tried to block it from escaping, and that resulted to the accident.The miscreants at the scene, who were ignorant of the reason for blocking the car by the policemen made attempt to attack the policemen, but were dispersed by DPO Obalende and his men who also raced to the scene.

“The injured Okada man was rushed to state hospital Ijebu-Ode, while the driver has been arrested.

“It is therefore, a thing of surprise to read on social media that the policemen were chasing the car because they thought it was a Yahoo boy that drove it. The peddlers of the false narative also alleged that the driver of the car died on the spot.

“The command, hereby, wishes to state that all these narratives are far from the truth as no life was lost and the whole incident has nothing to do with issue of Yahoo boys.

“Commissioner of Police,Mr Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident with the view to prosecuting anyone found culpable in the case.

“The CP also appealed to members of the public to always find out the truth before posting information on social media. The life of every citizen is worthy to be protected including that of Okada rider, therefore, downplaying the incident because it happened to an Okada rider is height of insensitivity.