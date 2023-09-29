From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a press briefing held on Friday at the Police Command Headquarters in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel presented a comprehensive report of its recent achievements in combating crime within the state.

The briefing began with an overview of the arrest of suspected kidnappers and the recovery of firearms. Notably, the police arrested individuals involved in a kidnapping syndicate responsible for multiple abductions in Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga, and Kokona Local Government Areas (LGAs). The suspects also confessed to engaging in armed robbery along various highways.

In another operation, the police apprehended a member of a kidnapping syndicate operating in Gudi and Garaku.

“This suspect, who had been on the wanted list, is now cooperating with authorities to apprehend other gang members.”

Nansel continued with details of an incident where a Bolt driver reported the snatching of his vehicle at gunpoint. The police swiftly arrested the culprits and recovered the stolen vehicle, along with a locally fabricated pistol and live ammunition.

He said the Police operatives also conducted a successful operation at a notorious cultist hideout, resulting in the arrest of several individuals. Items recovered from the suspects included a locally fabricated pistol, live cartridges, black berets with inscriptions of Neo Black Movement Confraternity, a Black Axe, a sword, a machete, a mask, and other occultic items.

The PPRO also highlighted several cases of rape and theft, with the police diligently investigating and apprehending the perpetrators. Incidents involving young victims, as well as adults, were addressed, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring justice for victims.

However, the Nasarawa State Police Command sent a stern warning to criminals, urging them to leave the state or face decisive defeat. “The fight against crime and criminality remains a top priority for law enforcement in Nasarawa State.” He said