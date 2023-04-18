From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Two suspected female gang members of a child stealing and trafficking syndicate have been arrested by the Police in Enugu State.

The Police also rescued two children: one-year-old male child, Destiny Okechukwu and four-year-old female, Ogechi Eneh.

Confirming this Tuesday morning, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP) said the operation was carried out by Police Operatives serving in SWAT of Enugu State Command who acted on credible information.

He gave the names of the two arrested female suspects as Miracle Orji, 24 and Blessing Ani aged 34.

Ndukwe said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that on 24/03/2023, Miracle Orji stole and was escaping with Ogechi Edeh, before she was intercepted and arrested with the assistance of citizens at Ameke-Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area. Her confessional statement led to the arrest of Blessing Ani around Shoprite Mall Enugu, where she was waiting to receive and further traffic the child.

“On her part, Blessing Ani confessed to have been involved in the act of child trafficking since 2017 and guided the Operatives to Abuja, where the male victim, Destiny Okechukwu, who had been sold with fake documents and renamed Chibuike, was rescued.”

The State Police spokesperson assured that frantic investigative efforts were on course to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He said the two female suspects would be arraigned in court once investigation into the case was concluded.