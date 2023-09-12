From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday paraded 13 suspected cultists turned armed robbers, who came from various higher institutions across the country to Graceland, Zaria, Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State for initiation.

The Commissioner of Police for the Command, Musa Yusuf Garba, then restated the need for improved parental guidance to prevent children from indulging in illegalities capable of bringing shame and regret to their names.

The Acting Spokesman for the Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement, explained that the suspects were arrested by the command through its operatives attached to the Divisional Headquarters, Sabon Gari, Zaria, last Sunday. He said the arrested suspects confessed to being members of the Aiye Confraternity, who came from different higher education institutions and parts of the country to the Graceland area as their rendezvous for initiation. “Afterwards, on September 10, 2023, at about 0310 hours, the unlawful group armed with machete and other handheld weapons stormed the Graceland community, breaking into homes, inflicting injuries, and robbing inhabitants of their belongings, which include, inter alia, GSM mobile phones, money, pieces of Jewelry, ATM cards, etc and escaped into a nearby forest.

“The police operatives trailed them to their hideout in the bushes and tactically apprehended 13 out of the yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons. The arrested hoodlums are cooperating with the police investigation, especially towards arresting the fleeing others.

“The commissioner of police, while commending the operatives, equally called on members of the public to always report to the police station or any security outfit closest to them of any suspicious individual or group activities.”