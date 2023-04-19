From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command said it has begun an investigation into the killing of a nursing mother, her mother and an 8-month-old baby by stray bullet from an alleged official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Fire Service junction on Monday.

Spokesperson of the state’s police command Henry Okoye, responding to an inquiry into the incident, said that the command has vowed to get to the root of the matter in a bid to punish the culprit according to the law.

An eyewitness had disclosed that stray bullets from the NSCDC personnel who were in a moving vehicle hit the mother and child who were waiting to take a cab at Fire Service bus stop.

The victims were rushed to a hospital in Owerri where the baby was also pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson stated: “It’s such an unfortunate incident. We are on top of the situation , we have detailed a high powered investigating team to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”