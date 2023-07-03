From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Monday warned politicians that officers attached to them are not domestic servants and they should stop using them as such.

The command warned its officers to stop carrying handbags, umbrellas, and opening gates for political office holders.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, made available to Daily Sun on Monday, condemned the way politicians use their orderlies for domestic duties, saying it is irritating.

The statement reads: “Osun State Police Command is miffed with consternation the way and manner these personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties such as carrying handbags, umbrellas, the opening of the gate, etc, and wish to state emphatically that the policemen attached to them are meant to protect their lives and property and not serve as domestic servants.

“The command, therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats, as such behaviour is highly unethical, and unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring such police personnel.

“These categories of government officials are enjoined to employ the services of domestic staff/personal assistants to carry out such services,” the statement added.