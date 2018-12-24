Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu state police command has assured the residents of the State of adequate security during the yuletide celebrations.

The State Commissioner, Mohammed Danmallam who gave the assurances in his Christmas and New Year message to the residents of the state, enjoined them to be law abiding while the celebration lasted.

He reminded the members of the public that the ban on the use of fireworks, bangers or knockouts as well as other explosives is still in force, given safety and security implications as reason.

The Commissioner warned that operatives have been directed to fish out those in the violation of the ban with a view to face the full weight of the law.

“The Enugu command of the Nigeria Police force is wishing members of the public particularly good people of the state a very happy christmas celebrations and a prosperous New Year.

“The command assured of its continual efforts with other security agencies and relevant stake holders in ensuring that the entire state and its environs remain safe and secured,” he said.

The commissioner, however, advised residents to always get across to the command in case of any distress through this numbers: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and as well as the social media platforms on twitter handle: policeNG_Enugu and on Facebook @ Nigeriapoliceforceenugustateco mmand.