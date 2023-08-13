From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Men of the Plateau State Police Command have arrested a middle-aged woman for alleged assault on a police officer.

The policemen were said to be on stop and search along Zaria road in Jos metropolis at about 0917 on 08/08/2023 when the incident occurred.

According to a video of the incident, which had since gone viral, the lady riding on a sky-blue Sienna bus, was stopped by the police team for a search near Sector 1 of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH)

However, after stopping, the lady, instead of subjecting her vehicle to a routine check, got down and jumped on one of the policemen, punching him in the process.

The lady was heard in the video telling the policeman that she would show him who her father is.

One of the police officers was also heard telling his colleagues, ” Video her, video her.

Plateau Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, told our correspondent that the suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Alabo, while decrying the attack on an innocent policeman carrying out his lawful duty, said that the lady will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others