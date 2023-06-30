From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing 206 full length of 25MM rods belonging to Ebonyi State Goverment.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Faleye Olaleye, at a press conference in Abakaliki disclosed that the rods were parts of the remnants of the rods used in the construction of Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.

According to him, the suspects were arrested while trying to ferry the rods out of the state.

He stated that the rods worth Four million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Eight thousand naira.

“On the 9th of June, 2023 a distress call was received from one Enyi Franklin Enyi S.A to the Governor on Airport Security.

on the receipt of the call, operatives from Anti-Kidnapping Squad Abakaliki swiftly swung into action. On arrival at the Building Materials market Abakaliki the suspects below were arrested; Ikechukwu Akuma ‘m’ and Victor Onyekachi ‘m’ with one Lorry with plate number NNE 595 ZG and 608 truck both loaded with 206 full length of 25mm rods.

“The suspects stole rods belonging to the Ebonyi State Government and the rods are remnants of what was used in the construction of the international airport at Onueke Ezza South L.G.A of Ebonyi State.

“The value of the rods stolen by Ikechukwu Akuma ‘m’ and Victor Onyekachi ‘m’ is about Four Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Eight Thousand Naira (4,738,000.00)

The CP equally announced the arrest of some armed robbery and kidnaping suspects in the state.

He said “on the 21/06/2023 based on credible information, the tactical operatives of the command stormed a criminal hideout located at Okposi street in Abakaliki Metropolis where a gang of suspected armed Robbers/Kidnappers were arrested.

“Suspects include; Nwanya Emmanuel ‘m’ 27yr, Kingsley Amezi ‘m’ 26yrs, Okoro Ogbonna ‘m’ 32yrs, Abraham Ogbonna ‘m’ 34yrs, Uchenna Ekuma ‘m’ 34yrs

and Samuel Ajah ‘m’ 23yrs

“The following items were recovered from their hideout; two locally fabricated single barrel gun, One locally fabricated Revolver pistol, Pump action gun, Stun gun,Eighteen live cartridges and Assorted Phones”

The CP said the suspects were still undergoing interrogation and investigation, adding that they will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.