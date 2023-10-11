From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An alleged Kidnapper on the wanted list of the police, Idris Amedu, has been arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

The 25-year-old Fulani herdsman popularly known as Dogo, was alleged to be the head of a notorious kidnapping syndicate which allegedly killed some policemen during their recent operations and was also said to have been involved in a series of bloody kidnappings in the Niger Delta region.

The suspect who was previously declared wanted by the police, was arrested at Ahor Community near Benin City, when he reportedly emerged from a bush with a bag containing items allegedly belonging to one of his victims at about 10 pm on 20 September.

Amedu was said to have been arrested following a reliable intelligence report received by detectives at Egba Police Station in the Uhunmwonde local government area of the state.

Items recovered from him include eight different ATM cards of local and foreign banks, a foreign driving license, a British residence permit, foreign cards bearing Mr. Afam Ogbu (with photograph), and Mrs. Ogbu Mary Theresa, passport photographs of a white lady and that of three young black men.

Others include a company’s staff I.D. card with a photograph and name of Oguejiofor John Uchenna and an ATM card belonging to one Favour Obayuwana, international passports of foreigners, a pair of female wedding rings and necklaces.

Amedu who spoke only in Hausa language, denied involvement in the crimes. He claimed he picked up the bag by the roadside and was on his way to a nearby police station to hand it over to the law enforcement agents when he was arrested by police.

Confirming the arrest, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect had been on the Command’s wanted list for a long time, adding “Investigation has commenced, and the suspect will soon be charged to court”.