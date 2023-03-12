by Ajiri Daniels

The Lagos State Police command has arrested a 24-year- old security guard over the death of a domestic staff in Lekki ,Lagos .

The suspect, Barnabas Job and 26-year old housemaid, Miss Tereza Ekibi ,were working in the same house before Ekibi was hacked with a cutlass.

The said they have arrested Job as he was the only one who would explain what happened to the lady that was under the same roof with him as at the time the dastardly act was committed.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO )SP Benjamin Hundeyin ,said the housemaid was allegedly murdered in her bedroom by the suspect at same house they both worked as guard and maid .He said that a deep cut was discovered on the head of the deceased found in her bedroom, stressing that the motive of the suspect was yet unknown.

According to him, the cutlass used by the suspect was recovered with bloodstain on it, adding that the force was investigating to know the motive behind the murder. Hundeyin said that the suspect, had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, ( SCIID)Panti, alongside the cutlass, where the Homicide Section of the department was investigating the matter.