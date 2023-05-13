By Gabriel Dike

Less than one week after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) read the riot act to rogue website operators, a proprietor of a private school in Ogun State has been nabbed for posting question online.

The private school proprietor is currently being detained by the Ogun State Police Command and may be charged to court for aiding examination malpractice.

Ahead of the school exam, the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, warned rogue website operators that WAEC would not condone their heinous acts.

“We are perfecting strategies as usual, with all relevant security agencies to checkmate these fraudsters and bring them to book. There will be no hiding place for them,” he warned.

It was gathered that the proprietor posted a practical question online on Thursday and WAEC officials traced it to him because of the security number in every question paper.

A senior WAEC staff told Saturday Sun that the proprietor, while his students were taking the practical subject, snapped the question and posted it online.

“The proprietor did not know that each question has a hidden security code. That is how our officials traced him and handed him over to the police. We will jail him, “ the top management staff said.

About 1,621,853 candidates from 20,851 secondary schools are currently writing the May/June 2023 WASSCE, which started on Monday, May 8th and would end on June 23rd, 2023.