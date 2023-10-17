From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Police in Jos have arrested some of their men attached to anti-kidnapping unit for extorting money from some residents in a Plateau community.

Some netizens had gone on social media to report how the policemen in the guise of arresting some fraudsters had invaded an estate and extorted N500,000 from a resident

Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said in a statement that following the allegation of extortion by operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit (AKU) the Plateau State Command has investigated the claim, identified the deviant officers, recovered exhibits and handed them over to the complainants.

He said that in a bid to ensure that the matter is given the urgent attention that it deserves, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Okoro J. Alawari, on the 16th October, 2023 invited the complainants namely, Audu Michael and Bitrus Zakka to his office where the erring officers were paraded and interviewed before them.

Alabo said that contrary to the report, one of the complainant, Audu Michael voluntarily disclosed to the report was exaggerated as AKU operatives extorted One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) instead of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) instead of as alleged by the complainant, Mr Audu Michael.

He said that the Police boss frowned at the unprofessional conducts by the affected officers and assured Plateau residents that his administration will not tolerate bad eggs in his Command.

He therefore ordered the OC Provost of the Command to commence the orderly room trial of the officers with immediate effect .

The Plateau State Police Command urged the people of Plateau State and general public to always report Police unethical conducts to the Police Public Relations Department and Complaints Response Unit (CRU) of the command for prompt attention.