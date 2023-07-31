By Christopher Oji

The Zone Police Command , Onikan Lagos has arrested two suspected notorious cultists who were on the payroll of a land grabbers who was using them to intimidate his victims.

According to Zone 2 Police Publlic Relations Officer (ZPPRO) SP Hawa Idris Adamu, ” on the 17th of July 2023, an intelligence report was received by thw Assistant Inspector-General of Police of the Zone 2 Command AIG Ari Mohammed Ali, on some criminals, who deals in hard drugs, cultism and receiving of stolen properties by concern citizens.

“Based on the information/ intelligence received by the AIG, a team of detectives from the Zonal Anti-kidnapping Unit immediately swung into action with the aid of modern technology, two suspects were tracked and arrested:Falana Olamilekan,40, and Aro Tomiwa,41,in their hideout at Anikanle Kola Alagbado axis of the State.

“The suspects confessed to the crime of being in possession of a locally made gun, while the principal suspect, Olamilekan Falana( a.k.a. Chinko) admitted to be a member of Eye fraternity group and that he was initiated by one Shola (a.k.a. Solar) in the year 2019 but now late.

“The suspect stated further that he bought the gun from , Tunji whose whereabout is not known to him, and that he usually buys guns and cartridges from one Tunde, a son of an OPC member in their community. He said that Tunde and him do meet on the street.

“The suspect went further that he joined land grabbing business about three months ago and he worked directly with Tomiwa Aro, who works under the leadership of Ola-Olu;that Mr Ola-Olu, has his office at Ilogbo, he stated further that the locally made double barrel was kept with Tomiwa Aro which they used on the land grabbing job and self defense.

“The second suspect, Tomiwa Aro, also admitted to be a land grabber that he knows Olamilekan Falana about four months ago, and one day Olamilekan a. k.a. Chinko brought the cut to size gun to him for safe keeping that he’s afraid of Police arrest hence he took custody of the gun and kept the gun on the roof top of his house.

“However, the modus operandi of these suspects is to make use of the gun when there is a rivalry fight with their opponents and land grabbing job. Efforts are on top gear to arrest all suspects connected with this crime. In the interim, investigation is still ongoing and arrested suspects will soon be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation, please”.