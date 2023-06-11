From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a man identified as Okhiria for attempted murder of his wife.

The incident reportedly happened on June 3, at Ekae Community in new Etete axis of Government Reservation Area, Benin.

The suspect was said to have following an argument with his wife, pick his gun and fired at her but the bullet hit her left hand.

The victim’s hand, it was gathered, has been amputated following the gun shot.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi hours Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the incident was reported at the New Etete Division, on June 3.

“On June 3 the police received a complaint from some elders of Ekae Community in company of Joanki Okhiria, aged nine years that on same date Joanki Okhiria’s father, Mr Okhiria had an argument with his wife, Tina Okhiria.

He said “in the process his father shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment”.

Chidi said the police has arrested the suspect and will soon charge him to court.