… Smash ‘one chance’ robbery syndicate

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two female suspects have been arrested in Warri area of Delta State with fake currencies by operatives of the state police command.

The suspects, 23-year old Favour Aloh and 32-year old Gunika Nina, were trailed and apprehended following complaint by a 72-year trader that the suspects approached her with fake currencies.

This is even as police operatives in Asaba, the state capital, smashed a robbery syndicate popularly referred to as ‘one chance’.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the developments in a statement issued on Thursday.

Edafe said a victim of the syndicate had lodged complaint lodged she was robbed close to Asaba Airport along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway on May 16.

He said operatives, acting on technical information, trailed and arrested one Ananias Omachefu Akoji (31) from Kogi State but resident at Okwe, Asaba.

“The suspect led the operatives to Abraka market where the leader of the gang named Chinedu Sunday (33), in whose possession the victims sim card was recovered and he was also arrested.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and took the operatives to their hideout where properties of the victim and other suspected stolen items were recovered.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects who usually buy some of these stolen items from them. They are all in custody, and investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a suspected member of a dreaded kidnap syndicate operating in Uvwie area of the state.

The 25-year old suspect, Cyril Efe is a native of Ohorhe community. One English Berretta pistol and 15 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition were recovered from his premises.

He added that during visibility patrol, a suspected drug peddler, one Tuji Oyeniwe of Jeddo town was arrested with a bag containing neatly packaged cups of weeds suspected to Indian hemp which he was going to sell.

The police image maker stated that all the suspects were in custody, adding that the matters were being investigated.