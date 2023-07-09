From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A detachment of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Nigeria Police has arrested a serving lawmaker in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Edward Irigha-Brigidi.

Irigha-Brigidi representing member Nembe Constituency 2 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC was arrested in Azikoro town, a suburb of Yenagoa Saturday night.

Initially his family and aides had thought he was abducted by gunmen but fresh facts available confirmed that a SWAT team deployed from Abuja arrested him.

Findings indicated that his arrest is connected to an on-going investigation into a petition on the intra-communal crisis engulfing Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

After his arrest, he was to be whisked to Abuja but a top influential figure in the state was said to have intervened which forced the SWAT team to take him to the SCID where he is currently being detained.

“He was whisked away by SWAT operatives from Abuja. He is currently at the State CID.

They were on a mission to search and arrest him based on a petition filed against him.

“It was a top influential figure that intervened last night, if not they would have taken him to Abuja this morning via Port Harcourt International Airport” the source said.

Already there is uneasy calm over the development especially because the Bayelsa State Police Command has kept mum over the arrest of the lawmaker.