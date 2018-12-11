Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police command in Kebbi State has arrested The Sun Correspondent, Mr. Olarenwaju Lawal, over a report allegedly claimed to be offensive to the Kebbi State Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Olarenwaju was arrested, on Monday morning, by a police detective team on the order of the acting Commissioner of Police in the state while on an official engagement.

The Police accused the reporter of authoring a publication over the kidnap of a PDP chieftain in the state by suspected gunmen in police uniform, on Sunday, as confirmed by the victim’s family.

The police, however, secretly arraigned Mr. Lawal at a Magistrate Court in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital, on Monday afternoon.

He was charged with one-count charge of disseminating wrongful information.

READ ALSO: 2019: Protect female candidates, WACOL urges security agencies

Mr. Lawal, who was in court without being allowed access to a legal representation during his trial, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police, thereafter, asked the court to remand the reporter till next Monday depending the conclusion of their investigation.

The police had alleged that the reporter was ‘unethical’ in his report, stating that “neither police spokesperson nor any police official spoke to the reporter over the kidnapping incident as claimed in his report.”

But the reporter stated in his report that the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Danjuma Possi, who could not officially confirm the kidnapping incident, told a reporter when contacted “to get back to newsmen immediately they (Police) received more information on the incident”.

A security personnel who was familiar with the case and preferred to speak on the condition of anonymity said the Kebbi State Government and its ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had instigated the arrest and prosecution of the journalist.

He said the arrest could be part of antics of some politicians to intimidate journalists working in the state ahead of the forthcoming general elections.