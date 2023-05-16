From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have announced the arrest of suspects in connection with the murder of the late Eze Christopher Ewa, the traditional ruler of the Umuezekoha autonomous community of Ebonyi State.

The traditional ruler was killed in the heat of the 2023 general elections.

Police in the state had earlier linked the APGA Governorship candidate in the state, Prof Benard Odoh, to the murder of the Monarch.

But in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the command’s Spokesman, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said “On 27th, February 2023, HRH Eze Christopher EWA, was at his palace at Umuezekoha with his wives and children.

“On that same date at about 2045hrs a dreaded gang of the Ayes confraternity invaded the EZE palace armed with AK47 riffle and other dangerous weapons, led by one Nnabuike Emmanuel Egede ‘m’ aka Champaign, Chukwudi Aliewa ‘m’, Obinna Igwe ‘m’ aka Nwampepe, Okechukwu Nwamgbegbu ‘m’ and others numbering thirty (30).

“The threaded hoodlums gained access into the highly fortified palace through the fence and on sighting the Eze, shot at him severally and abandoned him in a pool of his blood to die, after which they fled into hiding.

“Sequel to the attack and gruesome murder of HRH Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa, an official report was made at Ezza North police Divisions Achiagu by one of his sons Barr Igboke Samuel Onyema and was later transferred to SCID Abakaliki for discreet investigation.

“As soon as the case was transferred, operatives swiftly swung into action, which led to the arrest of the above four male Suspects. The arrested Suspects were interrogated and they made useful statements confessing to the crime.

“The Suspects in their various confessions mentioned some of their cohorts currently at large who participated actively in the crime.

“Meanwhile efforts are on top gear towards tracking them down for possible arrest and further investigation.”

Onome also announced the arrest of three armed robbery suspects.

According to her, “in the 27/04/2023, a case of Conspiracy, Armed robbery, Cultism and Unlawful Possession of Firearm was reported by one Abel Ogudu `m` and Friday Ogodo ‘m’ of ogharugo Umuohare in Ezza North LGA against one Ogele Ifeanyi `m` AKA INASUKI, Nwali Chukwunonso John `m` AKA SMART, Igwe Ndubisi ‘m’ and Nwokwu Emeka`m`

“As soon as the case was reported, the operatives swiftly made an arrest of the three suspects and exhibits were recovered.

“Exhibits recovered: One motorcycle, locally made pistol, 6 rounds of 9mmlive ammunition and 2 AA live cartridge

“The three Suspects are Ogele Ifeanyichukwu `m`, Nwali Chukwunonso `m` and Nwokwu Emeka `m` volunteered their statement and confessed that they are members of a secret cult group called Neo Black Movement (NBM) but denied the fact that they snatched any Motorcycle from the complainant Friday Ogodo ‘m’ on 26/04/2023 as alleged.

“The Suspects also confessed that the exhibits recovered in their possession were their properties, and the exhibits were usually kept in the custody of Ogele Ifeanyichukwu who is their exhibit keeper.

“One of the Suspects Igwe Ndubisi `m` denied being a member of the secret cult group and also has no knowledge of their activities stating that he’s only a Keke rider.

“All Suspects will be charged to Court upon completion of investigation.”