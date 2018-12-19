Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police has said that eight persons have been arrested for allegedly vandalising Awgu Games Village, a facility of the Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, he said that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Awgu Division of the command.

According to him, “the suspects were nabbed by the operatives on 17/12/18 at about 9.30 pm following a raid carried out on the facility when the hoodlums were vandalizing it.”

Amaraizu said items that were recovered from the suspects included two vehicles belonging to them, alongside other vandalised and stolen materials from the games village.

He said a full-scale investigation had commenced into the incident as the suspects were already helping the police to unravel their activities.