From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue state police command have

arrested suspected cattle rustlers who have been fomenting trouble and causing the crises between herders and farmers in the state.

Among the eight members of a vicious syndicate made up of herders and farmers, were two brothers, who were conniving, rustling cattle belonging to the herders, selling them and sharing the proceeds his gang members.

Speaking to newsmen while parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Makurdi, on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police Benue State Command, CP. Wale Abass, said the syndicates specialized in rustling cattle and making it look like it was the handiwork of the farmers.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, the commissioner said investigation into herder/farmer conflict in most local governments of the state revealed that some hoodlums from both herder and farms clan have been fueling crises in the areas for their own gain.

The police, therefore saw there was need to identify these criminal elements and deal with them in accordance with the laws

He explained that “On 10/4/2020 at about 1700hrs, Men of Operation Zenda JTF on patrol in Guma Local Government Area intercepted and arrested one Terwase Nyion aka Orjen and three others while others fled from the scene.

“Investigation reveals that the syndicate usually conspire with criminal herders to rustle cattle, sell and share the proceeds.

“They go back to the same victims (herders) to deceive them that their cattle were rustled by farmers so as to create crises and have more opportunity to loot from innocent persons.

The suspects who confessed to be a vicious syndicate made up of herders and farmers were caught with one locally made pistol loaded with one round of 9mm live ammunition and four cows.

While condemning the act, he also stated that similarly, “On 16/4/2023 at about 1700hrs, information was received that some hoodlums had attacked herders grazing in Tarka Local Government Area and made away with some cattle.

“Police detectives in the area immediately stormed their hideout and arrested five persons including Terdoo Tyo, Meryima Dziegh, Jimeshio Dziegh, Tahar Dziegh and Mercy Iyio who was already preparing cow meat in the kitchen.”

CP. Wale Abass condemned this mischievous act that instigate crises in the area and called on all stakeholders to collaborate with the police to ensure that peace is maintained.

The CP also called on herders and farmers to report cases to the Police for proper handling rather than take laws into their hands.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the syndicates, who identified himself as Afongoti Apake, said the herders’ children usually brings the cows to them to sell and in return they share the proceeds.

Apake said he has been in the business of cattle rustling for some time and has lost count of the number of cows he and his gang members have sold.