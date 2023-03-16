From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The police in Ebonyi State, yesterday, said they have arrested seven suspects in connection with the killing of the traditional ruler of the Umuezekoha community in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, Eze Igboke Ewa.

Police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement in Abakaliki, said the arrest was sequel to a petition addressed to the command by the deceased family.

She said: “Sequel to the attack and murder of HRH, Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa, a formal complaint was made at the Divisional Police Headquarters Achiagu, Ezza North LGA, by his son, Igboke Samuel Onyema, that on February 27, 2023, HRH Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa, 76 years of age, of the Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North LGA was attacked and murdered in cold blood in his palace by gunmen. A petition dated March 1, 2023 was, also, received by the police from St. Sen Solicitors on behalf of Prince Igboke Collins Emeka and family.

“Shortly, the complainant made useful statement to the police, indicting one Prof. Bernard Odoh and others, namely; Samuel Onyekachi Aligwe, Peter Orogwu (aka One boy), Chukwudi Aliewa (aka Ezza), Chika Ezealigbo, Nnaemeka Egede (aka Champaign), Nnabuike Okohu, Ogobuchi Agbom (aka Okiri), Nonso Obasi, Ikechukwu Nwoba (aka Solid).

“In the course of investigation seven suspects out of 10 were apprehended. Nnabuike Emmanuel Egede ‘m’ 26 years old, aka Champaign; Chukwudi Aliewa ‘m’ 28 years, aka Ezza get boys; Obinna Nwampepe ‘m’ 39 years aka Nwampepe; Uchenna Eze ‘m’ 28 years; Nwogha George ‘m’ 29 years old; Nnamdi Paul ‘m’ and Odo Kenneth ‘m’.

“During interrogation, three of the suspects made useful confessional statement to the police and mentioned some of their collaborators in the gruesome murder of HRH Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa, who are presently at large. In addition, one of the suspects further deposed in his statement that the suspects/collaborators, now at large, work for one Professor Bernard Odoh as his strong men with an Hilux van given to them for mobility.

“Investigation further reveals that some of the alleged collaborators were with Professor Bernard Odoh in his village on the 24th and 25th of February 2023, where the attack was being planned and concluded before it was dastardly executed.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, commended the efforts of police operatives and assured the good people of Ebonyi State that the command shall continue in its statutory responsibilities of protecting life and property in the state.