From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested five kidnap suspects and dismantled the camp of a notorious kidnap kingpin, Princewill Orlu, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

Briefing newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi, said operatives of the Hunter Team of the Command stormed the camp of the kidnapper and arrested the suspects.

Some of the arrested suspects were Orlu Gabriel, ThankGod Wori, while the ring leader Princewill Orlu, escaped.

Nwonyi disclosed that two AK 47 rifles, 142 AK 47 rifle ammunition, 24 FMC ammunition, 20 GPMG ammunition, 4 bullet proof vests and 36 knee guards were recovered.

The Rivers Police Boss said on July 14, 2023, acting on credible intelligence that there were cult activities along Rumukwurushi pipeline, operatives of the Police Command stormed the area, but the suspects escaped.

He said one locally made pistol and two cartridges were recovered.

Speaking further, he disclosed that on the same day (Friday), at about 12am, Hawk Police Unit got intelligence that hoodlums were carrying out operation, at Azubuike Estate at Okporo Road, in Obio/Akpor LGA.

According to him, the operatives arrested Victor Monday, who specializes in car snatching and ‘one’ chance robbery.

Nwonyi stated that on same July 14, with help from community members, the Police arrested Otamiri Chinedu at Olakwo, Etche LGA, who kidnapped four student lawyers in 2022 in the LGA.

Meanwhile, operatives of Agbali Park Division on July 15, at about 4am at Kaduna Street by Aba Road, intercepted a Toyota Primera car, and rescued a kidnap victim, who was blindfolded and abandoned in the vehicle, by the occupants on sighting policemen.

Nwonyi said the victim when rescued by the Police, narrated how she was kidnapped at Okija Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, on July 7 this year.

In a related development, Azikiwe Police operatives on stop and search along Lumumber by Emenike Street, Mile 2 Diobu, on July 17, arrested Christian John aged 20, and recovered a locally made pistol and some other dangerous weapons.

Nwonyi, however, urged the members of the public to cooperate with the Police to eradicate crime in the state.

Ends.