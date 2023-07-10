By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five persons on cult initiation ground in the state. The police also rescued a victim.

The arrest and rescue mission were achieved by Operatives of Tolu Division.

According to Lagos State Police Publlic Relations officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin,” the Command arrested five suspected cultists, namely : Odumola,19, Benjamin,20, Emmanuel, 19, Richards, 18, and Nasiru, 20.

“The suspects were arrested on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at about 2 am , following receipt of a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in the Ajegunle area of state.

“The victim was successfully rescued. The suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.

“Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, charged Lagosians to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to further enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality”.